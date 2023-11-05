Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 356 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $125,820.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $125,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $803,788. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $202.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.59. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $175.20 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

