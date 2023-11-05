Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 3.1 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

