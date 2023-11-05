Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $693,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,372. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLB opened at $56.87 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

