Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after purchasing an additional 541,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $249.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.18 and a 200 day moving average of $277.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.21.

Read Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.