Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.65.

Shares of TTWO opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

