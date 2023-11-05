Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,596 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

