Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,832 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 131.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

