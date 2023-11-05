Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after buying an additional 139,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.