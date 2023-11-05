Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.74. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

