Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

