Desjardins Raises Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$1.90

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pine Cliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 1.2 %
Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
About Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Cliff Energy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.