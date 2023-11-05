Desjardins Raises Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$1.90

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pine Cliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

PNE opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$579.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.73. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.