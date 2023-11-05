Dexterra Group (DXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.20 million.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.60.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.17%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

