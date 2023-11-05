Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Kraft Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kraft Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,006 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 9.9% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 188,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,825. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

