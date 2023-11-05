Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 1.57% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $88,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 458,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,825. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

