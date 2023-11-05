Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Trimmed by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 458,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,825. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

