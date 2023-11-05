Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Kraft Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kraft Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,195 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 17.9% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 1,556,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

