Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 4.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,443,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,328,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,253,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DFUS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 168,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.