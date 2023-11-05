Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.14. 168,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,929. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

