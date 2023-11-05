Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Kraft Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kraft Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,286 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 23.1% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $25,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.85. 263,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

