Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Decreased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

