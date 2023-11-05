Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Kraft Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kraft Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.76. 303,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,068. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

