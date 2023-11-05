Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Kraft Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.62. 984,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,537. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

