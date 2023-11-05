Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $22.62. 984,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,537. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

