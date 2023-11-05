Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stake Trimmed by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158,185 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $31.51 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

