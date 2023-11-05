Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Up 2%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.23. 1,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 490.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

