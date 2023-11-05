Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

