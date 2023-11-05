Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.95. 431,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,940. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

