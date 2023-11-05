Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. 652,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,523. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.