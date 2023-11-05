Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $188,730.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00.

Cloudflare Stock Up 13.9 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

