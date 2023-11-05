Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $188,730.00.
  • On Friday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00.

Cloudflare Stock Up 13.9 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

