Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.95 and last traded at $91.95. Approximately 521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.40.
About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.
