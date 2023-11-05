Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.23. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.98.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

