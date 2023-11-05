Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Reduced by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.28. 4,022,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,444. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

