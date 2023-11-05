DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Up 2.2%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €28.54 ($30.36) and last traded at €28.42 ($30.23). 83,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.80 ($29.57).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.95 and a 200 day moving average of €30.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.32.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

