e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,649 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.55% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $96,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after buying an additional 66,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,289,000 after buying an additional 265,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,721 shares of company stock valued at $17,505,635 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.15. 2,809,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.