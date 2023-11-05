Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EXP opened at $165.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.96 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

