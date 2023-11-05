Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 11,416 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.16% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $173,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.75. 344,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,731. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.61 and a 12 month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $353,154. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

