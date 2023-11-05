Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 14,642 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $118,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 547.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $463,447.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,868,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,877,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $463,447.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,868,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,011,898 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR traded up $21.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.93. 842,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,109. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.63 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

