Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 338,383 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,383 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Masco worth $107,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,590,000 after buying an additional 1,352,653 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $45,648,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $44,883,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.09. 2,564,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,295. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

