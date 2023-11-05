Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 362,405 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,405 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Equinor ASA worth $109,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.14. 2,188,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

