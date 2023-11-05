Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 46,868 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.96% of Arrow Electronics worth $155,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 376,672 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 214.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after buying an additional 318,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $120.95. 888,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,774. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

