Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 700,414 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,414 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.09% of Sonoco Products worth $120,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SON

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.