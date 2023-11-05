Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,174 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Synopsys worth $179,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $9.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $487.94. The company had a trading volume of 710,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.19 and a 200 day moving average of $437.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

