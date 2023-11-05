Earnest Partners LLC Buys 1,352,432 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352,432 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 3.98% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $122,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,551,000 after buying an additional 3,051,014 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,680,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after buying an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Melius lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. 3,685,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.