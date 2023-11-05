Earnest Partners LLC Buys 17,651 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Republic Services worth $142,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

