Earnest Partners LLC Buys 2,764 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of ANSYS worth $147,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 87.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 65.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock traded up $14.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.74. 804,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.56 and a 200 day moving average of $311.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.85 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

