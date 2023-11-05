Earnest Partners LLC Buys 425,108 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 425,108 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.18% of BorgWarner worth $119,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,666. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.