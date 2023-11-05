Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 513,204 shares during the period. Albany International comprises 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 7.34% of Albany International worth $213,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Albany International by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 485,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. 165,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,448. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

