Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530,033 shares during the quarter. Diodes makes up 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Diodes worth $193,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Diodes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 437,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,392. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.