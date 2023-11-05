Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,449 shares during the quarter. FirstCash accounts for about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 4.84% of FirstCash worth $203,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.10. The stock had a trading volume of 188,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,089. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,820,880 shares in the company, valued at $670,833,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,447 shares of company stock valued at $51,078,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCFS

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.