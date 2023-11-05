Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,586 shares during the period. Cabot makes up approximately 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.52% of Cabot worth $207,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 509,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,251. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

